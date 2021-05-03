$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,588. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

