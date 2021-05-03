$1.11 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $9.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 18,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

