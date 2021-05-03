$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. 263,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

