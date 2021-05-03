$1.50 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. EOG Resources reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $75.97. 3,310,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,822. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

