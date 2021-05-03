$1.65 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. CME Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.70. 1,023,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average is $187.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

