1,051 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

Shares of WIX opened at $317.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit