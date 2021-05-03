1,051 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

Shares of WIX opened at $317.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

