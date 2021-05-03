$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 59,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

