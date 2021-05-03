14,500 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $23.01 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

