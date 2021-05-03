$153.25 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $153.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.80 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $680.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $7.89 on Monday, reaching $298.10. 235,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.14 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

