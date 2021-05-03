15,461 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 120,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 304,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.