$165.81 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to post sales of $165.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.55 million to $166.07 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $178.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,370. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.