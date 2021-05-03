$18.85 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $18.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.99 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $11.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $78.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $80.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $84.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 180,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,840. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.