$183.07 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $183.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $756.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,519.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

