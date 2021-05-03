$183.59 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post sales of $183.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.87 million to $186.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $759.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $842.39 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Inovalon by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 32,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

