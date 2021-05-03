$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report sales of $2.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $34.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,514 shares of company stock worth $3,231,511. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $8,756,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. 948,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

