$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

