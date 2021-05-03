$2.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. NVIDIA reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $13.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $14.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $600.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.