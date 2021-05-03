$20.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $20.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.94 billion and the lowest is $19.25 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $11.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.42 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.62 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,855,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557,191. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.23 and its 200-day moving average is $215.96. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

