$248.86 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post sales of $248.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.67 million to $250.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $19.88 on Monday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

