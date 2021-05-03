$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report $27.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $27.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $123.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $127.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.17 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 2,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,551. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

