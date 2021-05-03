299,635 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 299,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,589,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,213,065 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.