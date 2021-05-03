30,145 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.02. 14,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,924. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

