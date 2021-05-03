313,530 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 313,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,613,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 435,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

