32,825 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

ATHA opened at $19.68 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

