3,323 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

