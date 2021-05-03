34,960 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Santori & Peters

Santori & Peters bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Santori & Peters’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 347,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.