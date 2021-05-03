34,960 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Santori & Peters

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Santori & Peters bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Santori & Peters’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 347,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit