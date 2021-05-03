360 Financial Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 4.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $361.59. 617,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average of $347.70.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

