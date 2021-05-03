360 Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,086 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

