360 Financial Inc. Sells 163 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

360 Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

