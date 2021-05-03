$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce $390,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Leap Therapeutics reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,860. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.