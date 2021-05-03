400 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $77.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

