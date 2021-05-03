$46.43 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $46.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. Model N posted sales of $39.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $972,559. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Model N by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 185,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,393. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

