$495.12 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $495.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $495.24 million. Guess’ reported sales of $260.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guess’ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Guess'

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

