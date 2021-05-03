4,963 Shares in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.