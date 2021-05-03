$510.88 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $510.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.64 million and the highest is $512.12 million. Air Lease posted sales of $511.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 643,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

