52,105 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

