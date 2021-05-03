5,688 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

