7,910 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 124.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $190.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $191.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

