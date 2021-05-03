888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of 888 stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. 888 has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

