8PAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $319,845.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00277998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01155505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00720285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,902.89 or 1.00202429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

