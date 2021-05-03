Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

