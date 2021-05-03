AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.37-12.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.43. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.50 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

