Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.31. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of ($3.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 1,700,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

