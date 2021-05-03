Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abiomed in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ABMD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $320.73 on Monday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $177.69 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

