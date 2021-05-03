ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 909,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

