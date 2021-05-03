Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $124.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

