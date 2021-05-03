Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $285.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.81. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.