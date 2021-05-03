Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 45,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,324. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

