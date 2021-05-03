Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.62. 11,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 945,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit