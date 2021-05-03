Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

ACHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

ACHL stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

